Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223390
Date Died
December 14, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

David W. Kopcak
1111 Shawnee Trail
Streetsboro OH 44241
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Charles Canestraro
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299

Decedent

Michael W. Kopcak
341 W. Glendale Street
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223390—Estate of Michael W. Kopcak Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
