Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223390
- Date Died
- December 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
David W. Kopcak
1111 Shawnee TrailStreetsboro OH 44241
Applicant's Attorney
Donald C. Canestraro Co., L.P.A.
15950 Libby Road
Maple Heights OH 44137-1299
Decedent
Michael W. Kopcak
341 W. Glendale StreetBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Text2017 EST 223390—Estate of Michael W. Kopcak Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. C. Canestraro, atty.
