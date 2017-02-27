Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223395
- Date Died
- December 27, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Patricia A. Lippian
876 Hampton CourtNorthfield OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131
Decedent
Pearl J. Bailey
1472 Golden LaneBroadview Heights OH 44147
Text2017 EST 223395—Estate of Pearl J. Bailey. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.
