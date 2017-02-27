Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC223396
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Apr 11, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Shristy Chongwang
11118 Detroit Ave. #301
Cleveland OH 44102

Applicant

Santosh Darji
11118 Detroit Ave. #301
Cleveland OH 44102

Old Name

Samikchhya Darji
11118 Detroit Ave. #301
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 MSC 223396—Re: Samikchhya Chongwang. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Apr. 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
