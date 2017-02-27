Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC223396
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGApr 11, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Shristy Chongwang
11118 Detroit Ave. #301Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant
Santosh Darji
11118 Detroit Ave. #301Cleveland OH 44102
Old Name
Samikchhya Darji
11118 Detroit Ave. #301Cleveland OH 44102
Text2017 MSC 223396—Re: Samikchhya Chongwang. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Apr. 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.