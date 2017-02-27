Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, February 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223397
- Date Died
- July 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Joseph J. Yanik
8581 Fair RoadStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Monday, July 4, 2016
Applicant
Gloria Rivette
165 Stanford DriveBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131
Text2017 EST 223397—Estate of Joseph J. Yanik. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.
