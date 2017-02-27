Probate

Date Filed
Monday, February 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223397
Date Died
July 4, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Joseph J. Yanik
8581 Fair Road
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Monday, July 4, 2016

Applicant

Gloria Rivette
165 Stanford Drive
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Arthur Myers Jr.
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 223397—Estate of Joseph J. Yanik. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.
