Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC223402
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGApr 12, 2017 10:15 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Linda Falzone
15413 Maplewood Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Old Name
Layla Kaye Hentley
15413 Maplewood Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
New Name
Layla Kaye Falzone
15413 Maplewood Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 MSC 223402—Re: Layla Kaye Hentley. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Apr. 12, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
