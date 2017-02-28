Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC223402
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Apr 12, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Linda Falzone
15413 Maplewood Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Old Name

Layla Kaye Hentley
15413 Maplewood Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

New Name

Layla Kaye Falzone
15413 Maplewood Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 MSC 223402—Re: Layla Kaye Hentley. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Apr. 12, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
