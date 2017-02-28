Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223405
Date Died
February 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Lucy Loughead Miller
4624 South Hills Drive
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
James Michael Hungerford
James M. Hungerford Co., L.P.A.
2424 Broadview Road
Cleveland OH 44109

Decedent

Hortense W. Loughead
12550 Lake Avenue, Unit 409
Lakewood OH 44107

Fiduciary

Lucy Loughead Miller
4624 South Hills Drive
Cleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Michael Hungerford
James M. Hungerford Co., L.P.A.
2424 Broadview Road
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 EST 223405—Estate of Hortense W. Loughead. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. Hungerford, atty.
