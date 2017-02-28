Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223405
- Date Died
- February 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lucy Loughead Miller
4624 South Hills DriveCleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
James M. Hungerford Co., L.P.A.
2424 Broadview Road
Cleveland OH 44109
Decedent
Hortense W. Loughead
12550 Lake Avenue, Unit 409Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Sunday, February 5, 2017
Fiduciary
Lucy Loughead Miller
4624 South Hills DriveCleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary's Attorney
James M. Hungerford Co., L.P.A.
2424 Broadview Road
Cleveland OH 44109
Text2017 EST 223405—Estate of Hortense W. Loughead. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. Hungerford, atty.
About your information and the public record.