Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV223407
- Filing Code
- CBD
Defendant
Ruth Hawthorne Trust
c/o John D. Schmidt, Iii, Co-Trustee, 300 Mimosa CircleSarasota FL 34232
Defendant
Ellen H. Schmidt
811 48th StreetVero Beach FL 32966
Defendant
John D. Schmidt
300 Mimosa CircleSarasota FL 34232
Plaintiff
Estate Of Robert E. Hawthorne Ii
29509 Lincoln RoadBay Village OH 44140
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kolick & Kondzer
24650 Center Ridge Rd #110
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 ADV 223407—Estate Of Robert E. Hawthorne II, vs Ruth Hawthorne Trust, et al. Complaint for breach of fiduciary duties filed. K. A. King, atty.
About your information and the public record.