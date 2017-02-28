Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223408
- Date Died
- December 31, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 11, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Helen I. Andrews
9233 Independence Blvd., Apt. 1002Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Saturday, December 31, 2016
Applicant
John J. Russell
28911 Westwood Rd.Bay Village OH 44140
Text2017 EST 223408—Estate of Helen I. Andrews. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
