Date Filed Tuesday, February 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223408 Date Died December 31, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 11, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 223408—Estate of Helen I. Andrews. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.