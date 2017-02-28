Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223408
Date Died
December 31, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 11, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Helen I. Andrews
9233 Independence Blvd., Apt. 1002
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Saturday, December 31, 2016

Applicant

John J. Russell
28911 Westwood Rd.
Bay Village OH 44140

Text

2017 EST 223408—Estate of Helen I. Andrews. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 