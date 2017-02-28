Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223409
- Date Died
- January 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lisa J. Brookbank
3407 Bancroft RoadAkron OH 44333
Applicant's Attorney
Niekamp Weisensell Mutersbaugh & Mastran
23 South Main Street
Akron OH 44308
Decedent
Lynn E. Shutts-Benek
3855 West 158th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Text2017 EST 223409—Estate of Lynn E. Shutts-Benek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. P. Mutersbaugh, atty.
