Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223412
Date Died
January 11, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Susan M. Mulac
10195 Deer Run Drive
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Rebecca Susan Blair
The Law Offices of Becky Blair
The Brownhoist Building
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Arleen M. Nehls
2676 Barnsley Way
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223412—Estate of Arleen M. Nehls. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. S. Blair, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 