Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223412
- Date Died
- January 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Susan M. Mulac
10195 Deer Run DriveBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Offices of Becky Blair
The Brownhoist Building
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Arleen M. Nehls
2676 Barnsley WayBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Text2017 EST 223412—Estate of Arleen M. Nehls. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. S. Blair, atty.
About your information and the public record.