Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223414
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 12, 2013
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Fagalilo Maliga
2017 Jeannette PlLong Beach CA 90810
Fiduciary
David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 223414—Estate of Fagalilo Maliga. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
