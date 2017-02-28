Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223419
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
October 22, 2015
Filing Code
AWDASB

Decedent

Calvin Wallace
9003 Marcella Avenue
Randallstown MD 21133

Date Died :Thursday, October 22, 2015

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

David C. Peebles
1422 Euclid Ave Suite 800
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 223419—Estate of Calvin Wallace. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
