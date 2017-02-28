Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223420
- Date Died
- January 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Hilda S. Stacey
12272 Kronos CourtStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Thursday, January 12, 2017
Applicant
William C. Stacey
12272 Kronos CourtStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
David D. Briller Co., LPA
7379 Pearl Road, Suite 4
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130
Text2017 EST 223420—Estate of Hilda S. Stacey. Will admitted to probate. D. D. Briller, atty.
