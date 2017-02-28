Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223420
Date Died
January 12, 2017
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Hilda S. Stacey
12272 Kronos Court
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Thursday, January 12, 2017

Applicant

William C. Stacey
12272 Kronos Court
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
David Dickhardt Briller
David D. Briller Co., LPA
7379 Pearl Road, Suite 4
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 223420—Estate of Hilda S. Stacey. Will admitted to probate. D. D. Briller, atty.
