Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223421
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- March 23, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWDASB
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Walter Regnier
2600 Stearms Way 1-AMedford OR 97501
Date Died :Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 223421—Estate of Walter Regnier Jr. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
