Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223421
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
March 23, 2016
Filing Code
AWDASB

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Walter Regnier
2600 Stearms Way 1-A
Medford OR 97501

Date Died :Wednesday, March 23, 2016

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 223421—Estate of Walter Regnier Jr. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
