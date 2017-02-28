Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223422
- Date Died
- November 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Mary Ann Braun
6442 Manchester RoadParma OH 44129
Date Died :Sunday, November 13, 2016
Applicant
Matthew J. Braun
2472 Brafferton AvenueHudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
Weiler Legal Services
6200 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Independence OH 44131
Text2017 EST 223422—Estate of Mary Ann Braun. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. P. Weiler, atty.
