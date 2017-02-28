Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223422
Date Died
November 13, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Mary Ann Braun
6442 Manchester Road
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Sunday, November 13, 2016

Applicant

Matthew J. Braun
2472 Brafferton Avenue
Hudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Patrick Weiler
Weiler Legal Services
6200 Rockside Woods Blvd.
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 223422—Estate of Mary Ann Braun. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. P. Weiler, atty.
