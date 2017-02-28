Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223424
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
March 1, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Anthony D. Jordan
614 Superior Ave West, Ste 1144
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony David Jordan
Self
Rockefeller Bldg., Suite 1144
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Christopher Hardy
322 W. 111ths St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 EST 223424—Estate of Christopher Hardy. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. A. D. Jordan, atty.
