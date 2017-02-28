Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, February 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223424
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- March 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Anthony D. Jordan
614 Superior Ave West, Ste 1144Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Self
Rockefeller Bldg., Suite 1144
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Christopher Hardy
322 W. 111ths St.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Tuesday, March 1, 2016
Text2017 EST 223424—Estate of Christopher Hardy. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. A. D. Jordan, atty.
