Date Filed Tuesday, February 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223424 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died March 1, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 223424—Estate of Christopher Hardy. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. A. D. Jordan, atty.