Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223435
- Date Died
- November 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Rosemary C. Browne
1555 Brainard Rd.Lyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant
Mary Ellen Hanlon
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas W. Monroe
55 Public Square, Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44113-1902
Text2017 EST 223435—Estate of Rosemary C. Browne. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. W. Monroe, atty.
