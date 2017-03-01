Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223435
Date Died
November 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Rosemary C. Browne
1555 Brainard Rd.
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Date Died :Friday, November 25, 2016

Applicant

Mary Ellen Hanlon
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas William Monroe
Thomas W. Monroe
55 Public Square, Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44113-1902

Text

2017 EST 223435—Estate of Rosemary C. Browne. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. W. Monroe, atty.
