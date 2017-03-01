Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223437
Date Died
February 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Carol Ann Stuczynski
18200 Flaming Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Friday, February 10, 2017

Applicant

Edward Joseph Stuczynski
145541 Alger
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Edward Ernewein
Kolick, Georgeadis & Ernewein Co.,L.P.A.
15294 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 223437—Estate of Carol Ann Stuczynski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. E. Ernewein, atty.
