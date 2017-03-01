Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223437
- Date Died
- February 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Carol Ann Stuczynski
18200 Flaming Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Friday, February 10, 2017
Applicant
Edward Joseph Stuczynski
145541 AlgerCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Kolick, Georgeadis & Ernewein Co.,L.P.A.
15294 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 223437—Estate of Carol Ann Stuczynski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. E. Ernewein, atty.
