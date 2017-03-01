Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223438
Date Died
January 26, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

John A. Wasiloff
7978 Ridge Road
North Royalton OH 44130

Date Died :Thursday, January 26, 2017

Applicant

Gary A. Rovny
8720 Webster Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher Anthony Anselmo
Anselmo & Company, LLC
7123 Pearl Road, Suite 310
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 223438—Estate of John A. Wasiloff. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. A. Anselmo, atty.
