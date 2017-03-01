Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223438
- Date Died
- January 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
John A. Wasiloff
7978 Ridge RoadNorth Royalton OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, January 26, 2017
Applicant
Gary A. Rovny
8720 Webster RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Anselmo & Company, LLC
7123 Pearl Road, Suite 310
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130
Text2017 EST 223438—Estate of John A. Wasiloff. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. A. Anselmo, atty.
