Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223439
- Date Died
- December 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Gail Perusek
1287 Summit AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814
Decedent
Patricia Perusek
1283 Summit AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Thursday, December 1, 2016
Text2017 EST 223439—Estate of Patricia Perusek. Will admitted to probate. K. G. Eloff, atty.
