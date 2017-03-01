Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223439
Date Died
December 1, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Gail Perusek
1287 Summit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Gonser Eloff
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814

Decedent

Patricia Perusek
1283 Summit Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Thursday, December 1, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223439—Estate of Patricia Perusek. Will admitted to probate. K. G. Eloff, atty.
