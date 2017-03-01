Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223440
- Date Died
- November 27, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 20, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
James Anthony Daniels
1758 Hillview RoadCleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Sunday, November 27, 2016
Applicant
Nina Davis
1758 Hillview RoadCleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Text2017 EST 223440—Estate of James Anthony Daniels. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
