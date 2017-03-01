Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223440
Date Died
November 27, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 20, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

James Anthony Daniels
1758 Hillview Road
Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Sunday, November 27, 2016

Applicant

Nina Davis
1758 Hillview Road
Cleveland OH 44112
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 223440—Estate of James Anthony Daniels. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
