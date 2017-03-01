Date Filed Wednesday, March 1, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223443 Date Died February 21, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 12, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 223443—Estate of Julia R. Thorne. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.