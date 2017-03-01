Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223443
- Date Died
- February 21, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGApr 12, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Julia R. Thorne
2888 Pease DriveRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Applicant
Deborah Shaker
6 Beach Road ; #515Belvedere Tiburon CA 94920
Text2017 EST 223443—Estate of Julia R. Thorne. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
