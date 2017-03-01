Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223443
Date Died
February 21, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 12, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Julia R. Thorne
2888 Pease Drive
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Applicant

Deborah Shaker
6 Beach Road ; #515
Belvedere Tiburon CA 94920

Text

2017 EST 223443—Estate of Julia R. Thorne. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
