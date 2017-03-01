Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223444
- Date Died
- September 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Mary Jo Von Duhn
6473 Emory Dr.Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis C. Jackson Co., L.P.A.
20 Eagle Valley Court
Broadview Hts. OH 44147
Decedent
Donna M. Von Duhn
6352 Clauidia Dr.Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Monday, September 26, 2016
Text2017 EST 223444—Estate of Donna M. Von Duhn. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Kennedy, atty.
