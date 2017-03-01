Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223446
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
January 14, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Anne Marie Berry
4315 West 10th Street
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
James Edward Tavens
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Steven Talbert Berry
4315 West 10th Street
Cleveland OH 44109

Fiduciary

Anne Marie Berry
4315 West 10th Street
Cleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Edward Tavens
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 223446—Estate of Steven Talbert Berry. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. E. Tavens, atty.
