Date Filed Wednesday, March 1, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223446 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died January 14, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 223446—Estate of Steven Talbert Berry. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. E. Tavens, atty.