Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, March 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223446
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- January 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Anne Marie Berry
4315 West 10th StreetCleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Steven Talbert Berry
4315 West 10th StreetCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Saturday, January 14, 2017
Fiduciary
Anne Marie Berry
4315 West 10th StreetCleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary's Attorney
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 223446—Estate of Steven Talbert Berry. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. E. Tavens, atty.
