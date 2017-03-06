Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223505
Date Died
December 16, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Timothy D. Mccarthy
26138 Raintree Blvd.
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Applicant

Regina Mccarthy
2935 North Bay Drive, Unit H-9
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Marie Mirro Edmonds
Marie Mirro Edmonds Co., L.P.A.
807 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256

Text

2017 EST 223505—Estate of Timothy D. McCarthy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. M. Edmonds, atty.
