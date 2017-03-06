Probate
Decedent
Timothy D. Mccarthy
26138 Raintree Blvd.Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant
Regina Mccarthy
2935 North Bay Drive, Unit H-9Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Marie Mirro Edmonds Co., L.P.A.
807 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256
Text2017 EST 223505—Estate of Timothy D. McCarthy. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. M. Edmonds, atty.
