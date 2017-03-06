Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223510
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$50,000.00
Date Died
February 6, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Robert D. Richardson
17809 Delevan Avenue
Cleveland OH 44119

Date Died :Monday, February 6, 2017

Applicant

Ronald Zele
38106 Third Street
Willoughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Joseph Zele
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2017 EST 223510—Estate of Robert D. Richardson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $50,000.00. R. J. Zele, atty.
