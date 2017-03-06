Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223510
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $50,000.00
- Date Died
- February 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Robert D. Richardson
17809 Delevan AvenueCleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Monday, February 6, 2017
Applicant
Ronald Zele
38106 Third StreetWilloughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Zele & Zele Co., L.P.A.
38106 3rd St
Willoughby OH 44094
Text2017 EST 223510—Estate of Robert D. Richardson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $50,000.00. R. J. Zele, atty.
