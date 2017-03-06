Date Filed Monday, March 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223510 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $50,000.00 Date Died February 6, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 223510—Estate of Robert D. Richardson. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $50,000.00. R. J. Zele, atty.