Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC223511
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Apr 24, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Ashley Lacole Robinson
27750 Sidney Dr. Apt. 101-J
Euclid OH 44132

Old Name

Natalie Nicole Robinson
27750 Sidney Drive Apt. 101-J
Euclid OH 44132

New Name

Natalie Nicole Lightfoot
27750 Sidney Drive Apt. 101-J
Euclid OH 44132

Text

2017 MSC 223511—Re: Natalie Nicole Robinson. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Apr. 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 