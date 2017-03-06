Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC223511
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGApr 24, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Ashley Lacole Robinson
27750 Sidney Dr. Apt. 101-JEuclid OH 44132
Old Name
Natalie Nicole Robinson
27750 Sidney Drive Apt. 101-JEuclid OH 44132
New Name
Natalie Nicole Lightfoot
27750 Sidney Drive Apt. 101-JEuclid OH 44132
Text2017 MSC 223511—Re: Natalie Nicole Robinson. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Apr. 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
About your information and the public record.