Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223512
Date Died
October 26, 2016
Filing Code
500

Decedent

Maria Lorincz
1331 West 70th St., Apt. 503
Cleveland OH 44102

Applicant

Elizabeth Bereczky
7263 Hyde Park Dr.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Nicholas Eugene Longauer
Nicholas E Longauer
43 E Bridge St Suite 101
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 223512—Estate of Maria Lorincz. N. E. Longauer, atty.
