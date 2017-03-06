Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223513
Date Died
November 13, 2016
Filing Code
AAC

Applicant

Dianne M. Budka
4750 Chestnut Oval
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Decedent

Mary Jean Bloam
5028 Willowbrook Drive
Cleveland OH 44125

Date Died :Sunday, November 13, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223513—Estate of Mary Jean Bloam. Application for appointment of commissioner to represent filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
