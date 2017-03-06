Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223513
- Date Died
- November 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- AAC
Applicant
Dianne M. Budka
4750 Chestnut OvalIndependence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Decedent
Mary Jean Bloam
5028 Willowbrook DriveCleveland OH 44125
Date Died :Sunday, November 13, 2016
Text2017 EST 223513—Estate of Mary Jean Bloam. Application for appointment of commissioner to represent filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
About your information and the public record.