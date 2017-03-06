Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223515
Date Died
January 18, 2016
Filing Code
EWP

Applicant

Edward L. Cryer
17700 Mccracken Rd.
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Lee Demsey
Richard L. Demsey Co., LPA
1350 Euclid Ave #1550
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Shonda Denise Cryer
17700 Mccracken Rd.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 EST 223515—Estate of Shonda Denise Cryer. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. R. L. Demsey, atty.
