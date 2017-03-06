Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223515
- Date Died
- January 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- EWP
Applicant
Edward L. Cryer
17700 Mccracken Rd.Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Richard L. Demsey Co., LPA
1350 Euclid Ave #1550
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
Shonda Denise Cryer
17700 Mccracken Rd.Maple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Monday, January 18, 2016
Text2017 EST 223515—Estate of Shonda Denise Cryer. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. R. L. Demsey, atty.
