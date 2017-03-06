Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223516
Date Died
December 19, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 18, 2017 9:45 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Irene K. Brandtner
16897 Mapleboro Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Tomasko Garner
Tomasko Garner, Inc.
674 Wheatfield Dr.
Aurora OH 44202

Decedent

Edward F. Brandtner
16897 Mapleboro Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Monday, December 19, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223516—Estate of Edward F. Brandtner. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 18, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. E. T. Garner, atty.
