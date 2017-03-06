Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223516
- Date Died
- December 19, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 18, 2017 9:45 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Irene K. Brandtner
16897 Mapleboro AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Tomasko Garner, Inc.
674 Wheatfield Dr.
Aurora OH 44202
Decedent
Edward F. Brandtner
16897 Mapleboro AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Monday, December 19, 2016
Text2017 EST 223516—Estate of Edward F. Brandtner. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 18, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. E. T. Garner, atty.
