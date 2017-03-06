Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223517
- Date Died
- January 22, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGApr 4, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- PLW
Applicant
Julie Ann Vargo
13610 Shaker Blvd. #402Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Nash & Nash
683 Parkside Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44143-2802
Decedent
Doris C. Vargo
13600 Shaker Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Sunday, January 22, 2017
Text2017 EST 223517—Estate of Doris C. Vargo. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Apr. 4, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. K. Nash, atty.
