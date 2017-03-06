Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223517
Date Died
January 22, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 4, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
PLW

Applicant

Julie Ann Vargo
13610 Shaker Blvd. #402
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Jean Kahn Nash
Nash & Nash
683 Parkside Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44143-2802

Decedent

Doris C. Vargo
13600 Shaker Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Sunday, January 22, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223517—Estate of Doris C. Vargo. Application to probate lost will filed. Set for hearing Apr. 4, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. K. Nash, atty.
