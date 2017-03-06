Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223522
- Date Died
- November 15, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGApr 18, 2017 10:15 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Decedent
Gregory Allen Greene
250 Chatham Way, Apt. 506Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Text2017 EST 223522—Estate of Gregory Allen Greene. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 18, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
