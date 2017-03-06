Date Filed Monday, March 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223522 Date Died November 15, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 18, 2017 10:15 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 223522—Estate of Gregory Allen Greene. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 18, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.