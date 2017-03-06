Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223522
Date Died
November 15, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 18, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Sarah Lynne Lukwinski-Shemo
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Decedent

Gregory Allen Greene
250 Chatham Way, Apt. 506
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 223522—Estate of Gregory Allen Greene. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 18, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
