Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223526
Date Died
February 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Jene Schiros Wilson
1004 Millridge Road
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Michael J. Caticchio
Law Offices of Michael J. Caticchio
Macy House
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Decedent

Joan C. Yarano
22900 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Sunday, February 5, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223526—Estate of Joan C. Yarano. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Caticchio, atty.
