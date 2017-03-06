Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223526
- Date Died
- February 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Jene Schiros Wilson
1004 Millridge RoadHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Michael J. Caticchio
Macy House
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Decedent
Joan C. Yarano
22900 Center Ridge RoadRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Sunday, February 5, 2017
Text2017 EST 223526—Estate of Joan C. Yarano. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. Caticchio, atty.
