Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223527
- Date Died
- February 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mark A. Smith
2940 Montgomery RoadShaker Heights OH 44122
Date Died :Sunday, February 19, 2017
Applicant
Roger L. Shumaker
600 Superior Avenue E., Suite 2100Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 223527—Estate of Mark A. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. E. Wensink, atty.
