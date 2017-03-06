Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223527
Date Died
February 19, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mark A. Smith
2940 Montgomery Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Date Died :Sunday, February 19, 2017

Applicant

Roger L. Shumaker
600 Superior Avenue E., Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Katherine Esshaki Wensink
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 223527—Estate of Mark A. Smith. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. E. Wensink, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 