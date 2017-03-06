Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223528
- Date Died
- October 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Sundarie Sudama
20920 Tracy AvenueEuclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
25000 Euclid Ave #102
Euclid OH 44117
Decedent
Jaisar Sudama
20920 Tracy AvenueEuclid OH 44123
Date Died :Thursday, October 13, 2016
Text2017 EST 223528—Estate of Jaisar Sudama. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. P. Pigman, atty.
About your information and the public record.