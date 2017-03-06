Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223528
Date Died
October 13, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Sundarie Sudama
20920 Tracy Avenue
Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Edwin Paul Pigman
25000 Euclid Ave #102
Euclid OH 44117

Decedent

Jaisar Sudama
20920 Tracy Avenue
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 223528—Estate of Jaisar Sudama. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. P. Pigman, atty.
