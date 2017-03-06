Probate
Decedent
Kathryn Cramer
7405 Stonybrook DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant
James D. Cramer
7405 Stonybrook DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 223531—Estate of Kathryn Cramer. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
