Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223531
Date Died
October 28, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Kathryn Cramer
7405 Stonybrook Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016

Applicant

James D. Cramer
7405 Stonybrook Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 223531—Estate of Kathryn Cramer. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 