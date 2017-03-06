Date Filed Monday, March 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223532 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $145,346.00 Date Died August 11, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 223532—Estate of Kathryn F. Forbush. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $145,346.00. L. A. Kriessler, atty.