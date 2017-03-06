Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223532
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$145,346.00
Date Died
August 11, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Kathryn F. Forbush
19205 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Thursday, August 11, 2016

Applicant

Constance A. Wilkins
6456 Thornwood Street
San Diego CA 92111
Applicant's Attorney
Lynn Ann Kriessler
Lynn A. Kriessler
6674 Pearl Road
Parma Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 223532—Estate of Kathryn F. Forbush. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $145,346.00. L. A. Kriessler, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 