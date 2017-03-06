Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223532
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $145,346.00
- Date Died
- August 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Kathryn F. Forbush
19205 Pearl RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant
Constance A. Wilkins
6456 Thornwood StreetSan Diego CA 92111
Applicant's Attorney
Lynn A. Kriessler
6674 Pearl Road
Parma Heights OH 44130
Text2017 EST 223532—Estate of Kathryn F. Forbush. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $145,346.00. L. A. Kriessler, atty.
