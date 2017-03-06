Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223533
- Date Died
- September 4, 2014
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Marjorie A. Simpson
1627 Edgefield Rd.Lyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Ralph R. Lustri Co., LPA
7555 Eagle Mills Road
Waite Hill OH 44094-9475
Decedent
Howard L. Simpson
1270 Yellowston Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44121
Date Died :Thursday, September 4, 2014
Text2017 EST 223533—Estate of Howard L. Simpson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. R. Lustri, atty.
About your information and the public record.