Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223533
Date Died
September 4, 2014
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Marjorie A. Simpson
1627 Edgefield Rd.
Lyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Ralph Robert Lustri
Ralph R. Lustri Co., LPA
7555 Eagle Mills Road
Waite Hill OH 44094-9475

Decedent

Howard L. Simpson
1270 Yellowston Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121

Date Died :Thursday, September 4, 2014

Text

2017 EST 223533—Estate of Howard L. Simpson. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. R. Lustri, atty.
