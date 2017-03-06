Probate

Date Filed
Monday, March 6, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223534
Date Died
April 29, 2015
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 10, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Lula Mae Rosser
12730 Shaker Boulevard, #1205
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Wednesday, April 29, 2015

Applicant

Gloria Rosser
19800 Stockton Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Charles Pullekins
Slater & Zurz
One Cascade Plaza
Akron OH 44308

Text

2017 EST 223534—Estate of Lula Mae Rosser. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. E. C. Pullekins, atty.
