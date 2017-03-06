Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, March 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223534
- Date Died
- April 29, 2015
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGApr 10, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Lula Mae Rosser
12730 Shaker Boulevard, #1205Cleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Applicant
Gloria Rosser
19800 Stockton AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Slater & Zurz
One Cascade Plaza
Akron OH 44308
Text2017 EST 223534—Estate of Lula Mae Rosser. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. E. C. Pullekins, atty.
