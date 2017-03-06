Date Filed Monday, March 6, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223534 Date Died April 29, 2015 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 10, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 223534—Estate of Lula Mae Rosser. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. E. C. Pullekins, atty.