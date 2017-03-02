Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223448
- Date Died
- November 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Warren W. Wolf
4945 East 111th StreetGarfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant
James Lawrence Wolf
869 Norwegian WoodMedina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Stark & Knoll Co, LPA
3475 Ridgewood Rd
Akron OH
Text2017 EST 223448—Estate of Warren W. Wolf. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. E. N. Bayley, atty.
