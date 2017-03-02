Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223448
Date Died
November 5, 2016
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Warren W. Wolf
4945 East 111th Street
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Date Died :Saturday, November 5, 2016

Applicant

James Lawrence Wolf
869 Norwegian Wood
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Elsonne Nae Miyashiro Bayley
Stark & Knoll Co, LPA
3475 Ridgewood Rd
Akron OH

Text

2017 EST 223448—Estate of Warren W. Wolf. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. E. N. Bayley, atty.
