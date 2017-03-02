Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD223451
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMar 30, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Antwan Carson
838 East 250th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Tsilimos, Dolesh and Pena, LLC
7000 Fitzwater Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Ward
Evin Harris
838 East 250th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Text2017 GRD 223451—Re: Evin Harris. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Mar. 30, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. S. Kan, atty.
About your information and the public record.