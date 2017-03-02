Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223453
Date Died
November 27, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Lillie R. Mortensen
2181 Ambleside Drive
Cleveland OH 44106

Date Died :Sunday, November 27, 2016

Applicant

David Ryland Mortensen
1143 Courtland Place
Aurora IL 60502
Applicant's Attorney
James Spallino Jr.
Thompson Hine LLP
3900 Key Center
Cleveland OH 44114-1291

Text

2017 EST 223453—Estate of Lillie R. Mortensen. Will admitted to probate. J. Spallino, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 