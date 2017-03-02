Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223453
- Date Died
- November 27, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Lillie R. Mortensen
2181 Ambleside DriveCleveland OH 44106
Applicant
David Ryland Mortensen
1143 Courtland PlaceAurora IL 60502
Applicant's Attorney
Thompson Hine LLP
3900 Key Center
Cleveland OH 44114-1291
Text2017 EST 223453—Estate of Lillie R. Mortensen. Will admitted to probate. J. Spallino, Jr., atty.
