Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223459
Date Died
February 15, 2016
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

William A. Palumbo
22276 Country Meadows Lane
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Monday, February 15, 2016

Applicant

Marilyn A. Palumbo
22276 Country Meadows Lane
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Heather Corso Valus
Law Office of Heather Valus, LLC
1220 W. 6th St.
Cleveland OH 44256

Text

2017 EST 223459—Estate of William A. Palumbo. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. H. Corso Valus, atty.
