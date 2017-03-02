Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223459
- Date Died
- February 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
William A. Palumbo
22276 Country Meadows LaneStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant
Marilyn A. Palumbo
22276 Country Meadows LaneStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Heather Valus, LLC
1220 W. 6th St.
Cleveland OH 44256
Text2017 EST 223459—Estate of William A. Palumbo. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. H. Corso Valus, atty.
