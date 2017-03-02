Date Filed Thursday, March 2, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223463 Date Died January 15, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 13, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 223463—Estate of Judith S. Friedman. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. R. Faeges, atty.