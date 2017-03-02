Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223463
- Date Died
- January 15, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGApr 13, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Judith S. Friedman
27500 Cedar Road Apt. 206Beachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Sunday, January 15, 2017
Applicant
Daniel Zavelson
3296 Ingelside RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Goler Faeges Lapine LLP
1301 E. 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 223463—Estate of Judith S. Friedman. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. R. Faeges, atty.
About your information and the public record.