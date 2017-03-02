Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223463
Date Died
January 15, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 13, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Judith S. Friedman
27500 Cedar Road Apt. 206
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Sunday, January 15, 2017

Applicant

Daniel Zavelson
3296 Ingelside Road
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Jay Robert Faeges
Miller Goler Faeges Lapine LLP
1301 E. 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 223463—Estate of Judith S. Friedman. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. R. Faeges, atty.
