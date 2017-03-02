Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223478
Date Died
January 19, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

E. Victor Swanson
2452 Dock Road
Madison OH 44057
Applicant's Attorney
Jaclyn Lara Matayoshi Vary
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Ernest E. Swanson
640 Battles Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Date Died :Thursday, January 19, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223478—Estate of Ernest E. Swanson Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. L. M. Vary, atty.
