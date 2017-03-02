Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223478
- Date Died
- January 19, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
E. Victor Swanson
2452 Dock RoadMadison OH 44057
Applicant's Attorney
Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP
The Calfee Building
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Ernest E. Swanson
640 Battles RoadGates Mills OH 44040
Date Died :Thursday, January 19, 2017
Text2017 EST 223478—Estate of Ernest E. Swanson Jr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. L. M. Vary, atty.
About your information and the public record.