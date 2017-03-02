Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, March 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223479
- Date Died
- February 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Leonard Goldsmith
17401 Ridgeton DriveCleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Laura J. Gorretta, LLC
45 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Decedent
Carole Goldsmith
17401 Ridgeton DriveCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Friday, February 26, 2016
Text2017 EST 223479—Estate of Carole Goldsmith. Application to administer estate filed. L. J. Gorretta, atty.
