Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223479
Date Died
February 26, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Leonard Goldsmith
17401 Ridgeton Drive
Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Laura Joyce Gorretta
Laura J. Gorretta, LLC
45 East Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Decedent

Carole Goldsmith
17401 Ridgeton Drive
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Friday, February 26, 2016

Text

2017 EST 223479—Estate of Carole Goldsmith. Application to administer estate filed. L. J. Gorretta, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 