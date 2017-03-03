Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223482
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$400,000.00
Date Died
February 1, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Mandy L. Manke
1449 Robinwood Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Shirley Mae Long
21888 Addington Blvd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 223482—Estate of Shirley Mae Long. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $400,000.00. M. T. Karl, atty.
