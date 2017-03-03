Date Filed Friday, March 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223482 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $400,000.00 Date Died February 1, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 223482—Estate of Shirley Mae Long. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $400,000.00. M. T. Karl, atty.