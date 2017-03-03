Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223482
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $400,000.00
- Date Died
- February 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Mandy L. Manke
1449 Robinwood AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Shirley Mae Long
21888 Addington Blvd.Rocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Text2017 EST 223482—Estate of Shirley Mae Long. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $400,000.00. M. T. Karl, atty.
About your information and the public record.