Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223484
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$164,000.00
Date Died
February 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Brenda S. White
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

June B. Howell
24584 Sprague Road
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Friday, February 10, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223484—Estate of June B. Howell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $164,000.00. M. T. Karl, atty.
