Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223484
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $164,000.00
- Date Died
- February 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Brenda S. White
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
June B. Howell
24584 Sprague RoadOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Friday, February 10, 2017
Text2017 EST 223484—Estate of June B. Howell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $164,000.00. M. T. Karl, atty.
