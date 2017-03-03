Date Filed Friday, March 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST223486 Date Died February 7, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 21, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 223486—Estate of John W. Eppinger. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.