Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, March 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST223486
- Date Died
- February 7, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGApr 21, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Debra E. Coleman
2072 Miami RoadEuclid OH 44117
Decedent
John W. Eppinger
9014 Fuller AvenueCleveland OH 44104
Text2017 EST 223486—Estate of John W. Eppinger. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
