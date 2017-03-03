Probate

Date Filed
Friday, March 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST223486
Date Died
February 7, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 21, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Debra E. Coleman
2072 Miami Road
Euclid OH 44117

Decedent

John W. Eppinger
9014 Fuller Avenue
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Text

2017 EST 223486—Estate of John W. Eppinger. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Apr. 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
